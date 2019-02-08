Idyllic winter wedding for Steve Owen and Kierson Harwood-James

A winter wedding on the banks of the River Leven at Newby Bridge was the stunning setting for the marriage of Steve Owen and Kierson Harwood-James.

The couple, who live on the Fylde coast, tied the knot at the Swan Hotel and Spa surrounded by their family and friends.

They became engaged in Chester by the river Dee. Steve surprised Kierson by ‘bumping into’ two magicians, who when Steve popped the question, produced the ring.

Once they had booked their venue, everything seemed to fall into place. With help and support from the team at the hotel, their wedding was just how they imagined - a relaxed and informal celebration with their guests.

Kierson, 49, who is managing director at Guy Penn insurance brokers, spent lots of time searching for the perfect dress but in the end she designed her own which was created and adapted by seamstress Caryl Stringman.

Steve, 54, operations director at Clearview, wore a T.M. Lewin Italian wool suit in navy blue and Kierson made her entrance to the song ‘I’ve been Waiting for You’ by Lauren Wood. They signed the register to Fallen, also by Lauren Wood and Ellie Goulding’s How Long Will I Love You played them out of the ceremony.

There was a reading of an Italian love song, lyrics and music was provided by two acoustic members of the Flynn and Tonics a seven piece band from Cheshire.

They said: “There were far too many memorable moments to mention and we enjoyed a magical day, filled with love and happiness, surrounded by our beautiful girls, family and friends.”