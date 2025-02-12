And so, if you’re planning a trip to somewhere in Lancashire - a hidden gem near to home which won’t break the bank - then look no further for inspiration, because these scenic towns and villages are among some of the region’s best places to visit.

Everyone knows that places such as Clitheroe and Blackpool will always occupy the very top places in most people’s lists when they’re thinking of must-see spots when they visit Lancashire, but there are many more wonderful spots waiting to be discovered off the beaten track.

So why not buck the trend slightly and try something completely new by heading out to explore and discover one of these lovely destinations for a hike, for a shopping spree at their countless independent stores, or for a spot of culinary tourism at their lovely country pubs?

And so here’s to a 2025 to remember with many trips to Lancashire's undiscovered local wonders.

Here are 19 of the most beautiful towns and villages in Lancashire...

Downham Nestling under the bulk of Pendle Hill this is one of the loveliest villages in Lancashire, quiet and unspoiled with stone-built cottages.

Slaidburn Slaidburn is a picturesque grey stone village set on the banks of the Hodder in the moorland region of the Forest of Bowland.

Chipping Chipping offers warm and friendly country pubs and restaurants, such as Gibbon Bridge, which is also a hotel.

Barrowford The characterful charming village of Barrowford in Pendle, sits on the confluence of two rivers, Pendle Water and Colne Water.

Abbeystead (credit Explore Bowland) Abbeystead is a beautiful hamlet, situated in the Forest of Bowland, Lancashire, just a short distance away from Lancaster.