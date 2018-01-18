How to make Tom Kerridge's courgette and cardamon cake

Yes, you can have dessert on a diet.

If you haven't tried vegetables in your baking yet, you should. Beetroot, sweet potato and courgettes (when done right) can add extra flavour and nutrients and help keep a sponge moist.

It also means you can skip using so much butter, for a much lighter and more diet-friendly dessert. Tom Kerridge devised this courgette and cardamom cake for his new book, Lose Weight For Good, for people who want to keep a check on their weight but still enjoy good grub.

Ingredients:

(Serves 8)

Sunflower oil spray

250g half-fat margarine

100g caster sugar

4tbsp granulated sweetener

3 large free-range eggs

250g self-raising flour

1tsp bicarbonate of soda

1tsp ground cardamom

1 vanilla pod, split and seeds scraped

Finely grated zest of 2 limes

200g courgettes, grated

For the icing:

100g icing sugar

1tbsp light cream cheese

1tbsp lime juice

To finish:

Grated zest of 1 lime

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to fan 180°C/gas 4. Spray a 900g (2lb) non-stick loaf tin with a few sprays of oil.

2. Using a stand mixer or electric hand whisk and large bowl, cream together the margarine, caster sugar and sweetener until light and fluffy. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.

3. Sift the flour, bicarbonate of soda and ground cardamom together over the mixture, add the vanilla seeds and lime zest and fold in gently, using a spatula, until just combined. Lastly, fold in the grated courgettes.

4. Spoon the cake mixture into the prepared tin and gently level the surface. Bake on the middle shelf of the oven for 50-60 minutes. To test, insert a skewer into the middle of the cake: it should come out clean; if not give it a little longer.

5. Once cooked, leave the cake to cool in the tin for five minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

6. To make the icing, in a bowl, whisk the icing sugar, cream cheese and lime juice together until smoothly combined.

7. Spread the icing on top of the cake and sprinkle with the lime zest. Cut into eight thick slices to serve.

Calories per serving: 365

Lose Weight For Good: Full-Flavour Cooking For A Low-Calorie Diet by Tom Kerridge is published by Absolute, priced £22. Available now. The accompanying six-part series continues on BBC Two on Wednesdays.