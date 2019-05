But if you'd invested in these items at some very modest original prices, would would certainly be quids-in now. If only we'd known...

1. Bitcoin - 309,588,525% In 2010 it took 10,000 Bitcoins to buy 2 large pizzas and have them delivered. Based on today's value that's the equivalent of GBP 30,958,852 per pizza

2. Action Comics #1 - 2,052,000,000% In 1938 a copy of the original Action Comics #1 would have cost you 10 cents. One sold at auction in 2018 for USD 2,052,000 an increase of over 2 million percent

3. JK Rowling's writing chair - 2,780,000% The GBP 10 chair used by JK Rowling when she wrote the first Harry Potter book sold for GBP 278,000 in 2016 - an increase of over 2 and a half million percent

4. Philippe Patek 1518 Watch - 491,683% A Phillipe Patek 1518 Stainless Steel watch cost USD 2,265 in 1944 when it was made but one sold for USD 11,136,642 in 2016 an increase of nearly 500,000 percent

