Hotel guests request full moon, rainbow and Northern Lights

Bizarre requests from hotel guests have been revealed, ranging from wanting a spare bed for a Vespa motor scooter to asking for a herd of sheep outside a window to help get to sleep.

Travelodge said other strange demands included wanting a full moon to be arranged during a stay and asking staff to babysit some baby chicks.

A full moon was one of the request made by hotel guests (LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP via Getty Images)

One business guest asked if it would be possible for a water taxi to take his boss from Dover to Paris.

Shakila Ahmed of Travelodge said: "Annually we welcome around 19 million customers at our 570 hotels dotted around the UK and our hotel teams receive thousands of interesting requests from business and leisure guests.

READ MORE: You could get paid to stay in a luxury hotel and enjoy an afternoon tea – here’s how to apply

"Where possible, our hotel teams will go above and beyond to help customers as they relish a good challenge. However there are some requests beyond their control, such as stopping traffic on the M5, getting the Northern Lights to make an appearance, and getting a herd of sheep as a sleep aid.

"Over the last 12 months, our hotel teams have reported a rise in customer requests to help with wedding proposals. Requests have included a customer asking for a unicorn pedal boat and for a rainbow to appear above the hotel for a wedding proposal at Thurrock Travelodge.

"The team at Rhyl Travelodge were asked to set up a romantic candlelit dinner on Rhyl beach with a path of red rose petals from the hotel to the table.

"At Leamington Spa Travelodge the hotel team were tasked to get a full moon outside the customer's room window in order to create a moonlight setting."