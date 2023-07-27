News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67

Unique semi-detached house new to the Blackpool market in Alpic Drive Norbreck

This is a lovely three bedroomed house, just a stone’s throw from the beach.
By Claire Lark
Published 27th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

It has lots of features which give it character and is set on a great plot. It’s only recently gone on the market and is for sale at £249,950 with The Square Room, Fylde Coast through Rightmove.

In case you missed them: Detached Blackpool house has uninterrupted sea views from prime Queens Promende position

Blackpool time warp house on Normoss Road is straight from another era

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

1. Alpic Drive, Norbreck

The Square Room, Fylde Coast Photo: The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

2. Alpic Drive, Norbreck

The Square Room, Fylde Coast Photo: The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

3. Alpic Drive, Norbreck

The Square Room, Fylde Coast Photo: The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

4. Alpic Drive, Norbreck

The Square Room, Fylde Coast Photo: The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

5. Alpic Drive, Norbreck

The Square Room, Fylde Coast Photo: The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

6. Alpic Drive, Norbreck

The Square Room, Fylde Coast Photo: The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

7. Alpic Drive, Norbreck

The Square Room, Fylde Coast Photo: The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

8. Alpic Drive, Norbreck

The Square Room, Fylde Coast Photo: The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:BlackpoolRightmove