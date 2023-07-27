Unique semi-detached house new to the Blackpool market in Alpic Drive Norbreck
This is a lovely three bedroomed house, just a stone’s throw from the beach.
By Claire Lark
Published 27th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST
It has lots of features which give it character and is set on a great plot. It’s only recently gone on the market and is for sale at £249,950 with The Square Room, Fylde Coast through Rightmove.
In case you missed them: Detached Blackpool house has uninterrupted sea views from prime Queens Promende position
Page 1 of 2