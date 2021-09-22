On the market for £925,000 with Fine & Country, this five-bed, three-storey Lytham St Annes home was constructed using St Albans orange multi-brick specially imported from the Netherlands and features solid oak floors, a main lounge with feature sandstone surround with inset coal effect gas fire, a bespoke kitchen with granite worktops and breakfast bar, a master bedroom with en suite and dressing room, a games room and gym, a garden with decking and seven-person hot tub, and a detached garden room. Take a look around...