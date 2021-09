On the market for £7.5m with Stuart Rushton, this utterly majestic five-bed modern country estate boasts award-winning 25 acre gardens and leisure facilities including a gym, swimming pool, spa area, and steam room, as well as a tennis court. It also features world-class reception areas, a wonderful kitchen, airy bedrooms, home study, a wine cellar accessed via a spiral staircase, and detached garage. Take a look around...