Lancashire's poshest village revealed: This is the location named among Britain’s 54 poshest villages
The Telegraph has revealed its list of Britain's 54 poshest villages - and one of them is in the Fylde coast.
The research, by Savills, named the most desirable villages in each ceremonial county across Britain.
The poshest village in Lancashire was revealed by the publication - alongside the average house price and its so-called ‘posh appeal’.
The winning villages were chosen due to factors including high house prices, connectivity, the best lifestyle amenities, and chocolate-box appeal.
In Lancashire, Great Eccleston was the only area in the county to make the list - which boasts an average house price of £430,630.
Great Eccleston's 'posh appeal' included, good pubs, a clothing boutique, fortnightly farmers' market and the annual agricultural show.
The research also highlighted that the area was ideal for walks "with plenty of good pubs", as well as being in "easy reach of Blackpool, Lancaster and Preston"
Finally, the report pointed to the villages "cute cottages" and "handsome houses".