I'd love to love there! 19 best places to live on the Fylde Coast according to you, from Lytham to Poulton

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 26th Mar 2025, 08:18 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2025, 08:32 BST

These are the nicest places on the Fylde Coast to buy a home according to the people who live here...

Earlier this month we asked the Blackpool Gazette readers what the nicest roads/areas of Blackpool and the Fylde Coast were for those looking to buy a house or flat and, although some of the comments received were very much tongue in cheek, numerous people were keen to offer their genuine suggestions.

With the answers encompassing the length and breadth of the Fylde Coast, we’ve put together a list of the top 19 most recommended areas for those looking to lay down roots in this wonderful part of the world.

The area surrounding Stanley Park was mentioned the most, it includes roads such as West Park Drive, Whitegate Drive

1. By Stanley Park

The area surrounding Stanley Park was mentioned the most, it includes roads such as West Park Drive, Whitegate Drive | Google Maps

A a seaside town in the Borough of Fylde made up of Lytham, Ansdell, Fairhaven and St Annes-on-the-Sea

2. Lytham St Annes

A a seaside town in the Borough of Fylde made up of Lytham, Ansdell, Fairhaven and St Annes-on-the-Sea | Other

This housing development in Ansdell, Lytham St Annes received a few specific mentions

3. Cypress Point

This housing development in Ansdell, Lytham St Annes received a few specific mentions | Google Maps

A village on the Fylde coast in the Borough of Blackpool

4. Bispham

A village on the Fylde coast in the Borough of Blackpool | Google Maps

A town on the Fylde Coast

5. Cleveleys

A town on the Fylde Coast | Google Maps

A village on the Fylde Coast, the neighbouring settlement to Cleveleys

6. Thornton

A village on the Fylde Coast, the neighbouring settlement to Cleveleys | Google Maps

