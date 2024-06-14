I tour a state of the art multi-million pound 5 bed detached super mansion with gym and library for sale

By Jack Marshall
Published 7th Jun 2024, 11:57 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2024, 08:27 BST

This home has been recently remodelled and is not comfortably one of the North West’s most astonishing homes.

On the market for £2.8m with Fine & Country, this massive 5-bed detached Brindle home sits on a 2.75-acre plot and features electric gates, an open plan kitchen with breakfast bar and dining area, a lounge with wood-burner, a home cinema room, a utility room, a glass atrium being used as a home gym, a library, a main bedroom with dressing area and en suite, a triple garage, and a massive garden with patio, lawn, and pond.

As the estate agents say: “Ansdell was originally built in circa 1998 and has recently been remodelled to create a most fabulous property with the most high quality of finishes offering a stylish and refined living space both internally and externally.”

It truly is a state of the art 5 bed detached super mansion. Take a look around...

1. Sandy Lane (Credit: Fine & Country)

Sandy Lane (Credit: Fine & Country)

2. Sandy Lane (Credit: Fine & Country)

Sandy Lane (Credit: Fine & Country)

3. Sandy Lane (Credit: Fine & Country)

Sandy Lane (Credit: Fine & Country)

4. Sandy Lane (Credit: Fine & Country)

Sandy Lane (Credit: Fine & Country)

5. Sandy Lane (Credit: Fine & Country)

Sandy Lane (Credit: Fine & Country)

6. Sandy Lane (Credit: Fine & Country)

Sandy Lane (Credit: Fine & Country)

