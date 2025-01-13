On the market for £3.7m with Savills, Whins House is a Grade II listed Georgian property in the heart of the Ribble Valley, set within a whopping 77 acres of beautiful parkland and farmland.

The house, dating back to 1798, is renowned for its original features, including carved stone fireplaces, sash windows, and wood floors. Offering large family accommodation, the main house includes five reception rooms, five en-suite bedrooms, a kitchen/family room, and an impressive principal bedroom suite with a dressing room.

There is also a separate cottage with two bedrooms, a bathroom, and living space, ideal for guests or staff. Adding to the grandeur of the place, the property is also set in formal gardens with stone steps leading to raised lawns, box hedge displays, and an orchard.

It also includes a stone-flagged terrace with a barbecue area, with the surrounding 74.37 acres of land offering bountiful opportunities for equestrian or agricultural use and are currently farmed on a seasonal grazing basis.

Located in the Forest of Bowland AONB, Whins House is near the village of Sabden, offering stunning views of Pendle Hill and the surrounding countryside. It is also easily accessible, with good transport links and local amenities in Clitheroe.

This location provides a peaceful, private setting while remaining conveniently close to major road networks and Manchester, making it the ideal modern home for those looking for a connected yet well-secluded modern mansion.

Take a look around…