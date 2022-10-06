With that in mind, check out nine of the best auction opportunities across Lancashire...
1. £1.3m - 31 Coronation Road, Thornton Cleveleys: an unique chance to purchase a stunning development opportunity consisting of 29 apartments and 34 parking spaces with prime beach front position.
Photo: William H Brown
2. £750,000 - Owens Lane, Downholland, Ormskirk: Old Pye Hill Farm is a four-bed semi-rural home with two acres of land
Photo: Entwistle Green
3. £545,000 - Lowgill, Lancaster: a three-bed farmhouse dating back to 1653.
Photo: Richard Turner & Son
4. £320,000 - Levens Way, Carnforth: a tranquil two-bed bungalow situated on a peaceful cul-de-sac
Photo: National Residential