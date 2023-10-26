Five bedroom Blackpool house with uninterrupted sea views on Shore Road drastically reduced
This is a quirky property on Shore Road.
By Claire Lark
Published 9th Aug 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 10:29 BST
The area is more Norbreck but has a Thornton Cleveleys postcode – it’s right on the seafront and has brilliant views across the sea. It’s in need of modernisation but would make a cracking home with five bedrooms, lounge and snug. It’s on the market for £450,000, down from £499,950 with Independent Estate Agency through Rightmove
