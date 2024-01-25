Double-fronted Blackpool house for sale in Holmefield Road has been transformed
This double fronted house in Bispham has been transformed over the years by the current owners offering beautifully proportioned living.
The lounge, stunning dining kitchen and master bedroom are all over 20' in length. There is a modern four piece bathroom too. In a great spot on Holmfield Road, it's just a step back from the prom and sold with no onward chain. It's on the market for £219,950 with McDonald Estate Agents
