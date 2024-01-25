News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Double-fronted Blackpool house for sale in Holmefield Road has been transformed

This double fronted house in Bispham has been transformed over the years by the current owners offering beautifully proportioned living.

By Claire Lark, Claire Lark
Published 25th Jan 2024, 14:28 GMT
McDonald, Fylde CoastMcDonald, Fylde Coast
McDonald, Fylde Coast

The lounge, stunning dining kitchen and master bedroom are all over 20' in length. There is a modern four piece bathroom too. In a great spot on Holmfield Road, it's just a step back from the prom and sold with no onward chain. It's on the market for £219,950 with McDonald Estate Agents

In case you missed them: Immaculate Blackpool Miami House for sale in Freemantle Avenue is turn-key ready

Renovated Blackpool house for sale on Poulton Road with new bathroom and kitchen

Immaculate Poulton-le-Fylde detached house for sale in Sapphire Drive with five spacious bedrooms

Related topics:Blackpool