It’s dreamy, light and airy, traditional yet superbly modern and even comes with its own equestrian facilities and a huge pond. This stunning farmhouse on Mythop Road has five bedrooms, umpteen rooms to relax in and... wait for it... 10 acres of land. Imagine that? It’s right here in Blackpool and can be yours for £1,295,000. The estate agents are Armitstead Barnett in Garstang.