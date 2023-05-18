Blackpool's most expensive house: 12 stunning pictures beyond the gates and sweeping driveway of £1.2m farmhouse for sale on Rightmove
This has the wow factor.
By Claire Lark
Published 18th May 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 13:42 BST
It’s dreamy, light and airy, traditional yet superbly modern and even comes with its own equestrian facilities and a huge pond. This stunning farmhouse on Mythop Road has five bedrooms, umpteen rooms to relax in and... wait for it... 10 acres of land. Imagine that? It’s right here in Blackpool and can be yours for £1,295,000. The estate agents are Armitstead Barnett in Garstang.
In case you missed them: 10 exquisite properties with price tags of more than £1,000,000 in Blackpool, Lytham St Annes and Poulton
10 exquisite properties with price tags of more than £1,000,000 in the Preston area - including Leyland, Chipping and Fulwood
Page 1 of 4