Blackpool area property for sale: Take a look inside incredible home in Lytham with swimming pool and an acre of land
Lets face it, having a swimming pool to dip in at the end of a working day would be Heaven right now.
By Claire Lark
Published 12th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST
And this incredible house in Lytham has just that. Tucked away on Jubilee Lane North, this impressive five bedroom home is on the market for £995,000. It has so much to offer, it’s enormous! It has it’s own bar, a refined kitchen of quality and a cool one acre of land. It’s on the market with Lytham Estate Agents, through Rightmove. Have a look inside…
