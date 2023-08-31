17 Blackpool properties for sale which are under North West average asking price
The asking price for properties across the North West fell in the last month to £253,859 and it takes, on average, 54 days to sell.
By Claire Lark
Published 31st Aug 2023, 15:00 BST
We’ve rounded up 17 properties in Blackpool where prices are less than that, including a hotel. There are some great buys to be had.
In case you missed them: Executive family home in Preston New Road Blackpool is move in condition and close to Stanley Park and Blackpool Zoo
Blackpool property for sale: Take a look inside incredible home with swimming pool and an acre of land
1 / 3