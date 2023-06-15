News you can trust since 1873
12 luxury properties for sale with swimming pools in a ten mile radius of Blackpool

These are dreamy homes, especially right now with this amazing hot weather.
By Claire Lark
Published 15th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST

They are luxurious and every single one has a swimming pool or a huge hot tub – who wouldn’t want that right now? They are all either in Blackpool or within around ten miles of it and are on the market with Rightmove.

In case you missed them: Blackpool houses for sale: Incredible detached house in Midgeland Road comes with additional bungalow in the garden

Blackpool property for sale: Take a look inside incredible home with swimming pool and an acre of land

The Greenside, Wrea Green - £2,400,000

1. For sale with a pool

The Greenside, Wrea Green - £2,400,000 Photo: Lytham Estate Agents

Holmefield Avenue, Thornton - £815,000

2. For sale with a pool

Holmefield Avenue, Thornton - £815,000 Photo: Exp North West

Ashley Hall, Skippool Road - £3,000,000

3. For sale with a pool

Ashley Hall, Skippool Road - £3,000,000 Photo: Fine and Country

Larkholme Lane, Fleetwood - £799,950

4. For sale with a pool

Larkholme Lane, Fleetwood - £799,950 Photo: Unique Estate Agency

Hardhorn Village, Poulton - £1,200,000

5. For sale with a pool

Hardhorn Village, Poulton - £1,200,000 Photo: Armitstead Barnett

Kiln Lane, Hambleton - £1,250,000

6. For sale with a pool

Kiln Lane, Hambleton - £1,250,000 Photo: Armitstead Barnett

Fox Lane Ends - £2,395,000

7. Collage Maker-15-Jun-2023-12-12-PM-7135.jpg

Fox Lane Ends - £2,395,000 Photo: Lytham Estate Agents

Hall Park Drive, Lytham - £1,200,000

8. For sale with a pool

Hall Park Drive, Lytham - £1,200,000 Photo: Armitstead Barnett

