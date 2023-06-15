12 luxury properties for sale with swimming pools in a ten mile radius of Blackpool
These are dreamy homes, especially right now with this amazing hot weather.
By Claire Lark
Published 15th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST
They are luxurious and every single one has a swimming pool or a huge hot tub – who wouldn’t want that right now? They are all either in Blackpool or within around ten miles of it and are on the market with Rightmove.
In case you missed them: Blackpool houses for sale: Incredible detached house in Midgeland Road comes with additional bungalow in the garden
Blackpool property for sale: Take a look inside incredible home with swimming pool and an acre of land
Page 1 of 2