With average house prices continuing to rise, it becoming increasingly difficult for first-time buyers or those on lower incomes to get on to the property ladder.

According to analysis by the Halifax the average price of a detached home has increased by more than £60,000 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile the typical price for a flat has increased by less than a quarter of this amount – £13,325 – according to Halifax.

Since March 2020, the average value of semi-detached houses has increased by £36,841 and the typical price for terraced properties has risen by £27,715.

Here are 11 homes currently on the market in the town which could be yours for around £70,000 or less, according to Zoopla.

1. St. Heliers Road, Blackpool This 4 bed terraced house in "need of refurbishment" is on the market with Elliott Booth, priced at £65,000 Photo Sales

2. Chester Road, Blackpool The 2 bed end terrace house is on the market with McKenzie, priced at £60,000 Photo Sales

3. Laburnum Street, Blackpool This 2 bed terraced house in a "popular location" is on the market with Springbok Properties, priced at £70,000 Photo Sales

4. Laburnum Street, Blackpool This 2 bed terraced house is listed as an "ideal investment opportunity" with Springbok Properties, priced at £70,000 Photo Sales