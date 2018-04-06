Hey Lilah! Cutie is our 2018 Top Tots star

Little Lilah Jacques checks out her prize after being named the winner of the coveted Gazette Top Tots competition 2018.

The one-year-old, from Layton, Blackpool, beat off competition from all the other youngsters to be crowned this year’s champion.

And it’s a case of history repeating itself after Lilah’s mum Shauna, who works at Blackpool’s retail store Boutique, revealed she is a previous winner of a Gazette competition when she too was a pint-sized cutie back in the mid-1990s.

Mum Shauna McGovern, 24, said: “It was very rewarding and I’m very proud of her!”

And she admitted her own title was “the main reason why we put her in [the competition], just to see if she would win too.”

Lilah was presented with a trophy and a bundle of goodies by Toyland Blackpool’s branch manager Tracey Clarke, and she also received a framed portrait and a £50 gift voucher for Marks and Spencer.

Shauna is now looking forward to treating her Top Tots superstar to some new clothes from M&S.

Sue Bentley, The Gazette’s promotions manager, said: “Considering we ran the competition during the worst of the recent sub-zero weather, we received some fantastic entries. Congratulations to Shauna and Lilah - I think we can agree Lilah is a true cutie.”