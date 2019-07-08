Here's what £60,000 can buy you in Blackpool right now
You don't need to have a huge budget to buy property in Blackpool, as these homes are all on the market for £60,000 or less.
Depending on where you look, buyers can get houses and flats for £60,000 or less in the resort. Here's our top picks of what's available to buy now.
1. 3 bed semi-detached house - 40k
This property in Weymouth Road has a guide price of 40k and is set to be sold by auction.
Zoopla
other
2. 2 bed end terraced house - 42,500k
This site close to Blackpool Promenade has planning permission for a two bedroom house in place. 42k
Zoopla
other
3. 2 be terraced house - 50k
This large two bedroom property in the heart of the town is for sale by auction, with a guide price of 50k.
Zoopla
other
4. 2 bed terraced house - 50k
This two bedroom mid terrace house in Wal Street would make an ideal first time buy. Some updating work is required.
Zoopla
other
View more