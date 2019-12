Readers have helped to decide where the best p;ace is to get Christmas trees.

View the vote here: VOTE: Where is the best place to buy a Christmas tree?

The results are based on readership area, splitting between Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette readership

Located at Affinity outlet, behind Home Bargains, in Fleetwood, the firm supplies non-drop Nordmann fir trees of a variety of sizes, with a free stand.'There are also other outdoor varieties to choose from.

The firm stocks real Nordmann fir Christmas trees ranging from 4ft to 15ft, with water holding stands.'Tims Trees also supports Trinity Hospice, with collection buckets onsite, which Tim then doubles.

The garden centre has a lavish Christmas display with a variety of real Nordmann fir pine trees, as well as artificial and fibre optic trees.'The site also has themed festive decorations, from wreaths, garlands and baubles, to bigger displays.

The family-firm, based at Carvers Farm, specialises in supplying the non-drop trees, ranging from Nordmann Fir, Lodgepole Pine and Norway Spruce.'The trees are in a variety of sizes, from 3ft to 27ft.