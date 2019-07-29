Here is how much skincare product you should be putting on, according to Stringers Department Store in Lytham

Hayley Frankland, of Stringers Department Store, in Lytham, gives tips on how much skincare product you should be using, as too much product can damage your skin.

Cleanser: I recommend you apply approximately a 50p sized amount as you need enough to work it into the skin. If you’re using a gel wash you only need around a 5p sized amount as it expands with water.

Exfoliating scrubs: Stick to an amount that’s somewhere between a blueberry and grape. It does depend on texture but generally you need enough to glide easily over the skin as you massage it. Always apply to damp skin to avoid irritation.

Face masks: With a mask you want a good visible layer of product on the skin. The idea of using a face mask is to saturate the skin with active ingredients so if you don’t have enough product your skin won’t benefit. Use a grape-sized amount but if you’re using a hydrating and firming mask you can afford to be a little more generous – about a walnut sized amount.

Serum: Always look at the consistency of your serum. Some are closer to water, others more a gel or lotion. With a serum you get very concentrated ingredients and because of that you only need a thin layer for effectiveness. For a liquidy serum: 4-6 drops, for a gel: the size of a coffee bean is about right.

Moisturiser: You want enough to get a thin layer which after a short time soaks in completely. A pea to blueberry sized blob is more than enough – anything more will just sit on the skin’s surface. Apply when the skin is slightly damp after cleansing to maximise benefits.