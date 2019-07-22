Here are this season's bright nail colours, with Stringers Department Store in Lytham

Tasha Roskell at Stringers Department Store, in Lytham, has rounded up the top nail colours to experiment with this season.

This summer there’s a manicure for every mood. From palm tree greens to suits-all-blues, we’ve rounded up the top colours to experiment with, including the shades set to reign supreme this season…

Chic neutrals: Channel your inner Parisian with sheer layers of pale pink or putty. So elegant and easy to try, you just need to make sure your cuticles are in shape for this one. Cuticle oil is not a myth. Just like you moisturise your face, cuticles need the same hydration. I recommend OPI’s Nail and Cuticle Oil, £12. The ultra-nourishing formula helps protect, replenish and strengthen before applying OPI’s My Very First Knockwurst, £13.50.

Neon brights: It’s not unexpected but this summer’s colourful tones are coming through strong. The key to making them work? If you naturally have long nails file them into an oval shape. It makes nails look super polished and provides the perfect backdrop for brighter hues making hem look much more flattering. OPI’s Summer Neon Collection look great against most complexions – especially when you’ve got your holiday glow on. I love OPI’s VIP Pink Passes, £13.50.

Pretty pastels: The coolest way to wear summer’s sweet, garden inspired shades is most definitely on your fingertips. Wearing pastels away from your face gives them an edge and stops them looking too sugary. OPI’s How Does Your Zen Garden Grow, £13.50 is just dreamy.

Sea blues: Whether you opt for a dash of peacock or a slick of aquamarine, this season blue nails are totally modern and surprisingly flattering against all skin tones. These rich blues look especially luxe. I recommend OPI’s Teal The Cows Come Home, £13.50.

Quirky corals: For a sophisticated alternative to red nothing beats a hot coral. Looks great with tanned skin but also makes a statement against those with paler complexions. Opt for OPI’s Hot & Spicy, £13.50 for an electric look and make sure you seal with a hardworking top coat. The high shine will provide a look-at-me finish to your nails that’s pretty rather than theatrical.

