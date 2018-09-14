Here are the North West pubs named in the Good Beer Guide 2019

More than 100 pubs in the North West have been given a mention in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2019.

The guide lists the top pubs in the UK, as well as new and existing breweries in each area.

Plenty of pubs across the North West were included in the guide, which is broken down by region and town to make it easier for beer lovers to seek out the best pubs in their area, or places they want to visit.

The guide, which is now in its 46th year, is compiled by independent volunteers and each pub is visited at least once so it can be judged.

The beer at each location is assessed according to a national scoring system, with other factors including the pub's history also taken into account.

Here are a selection of the pubs in the North West which have made it into the guide:

Spinners Arms - 23 Church Street, PR7 4EX

Barlick Tap Ale House - 8 Newtown, BB18 5UQ

Eagle & Child - Malt Kiln Lane, L40 3SG

Hare & Hounds - 78 Lammack Road, BB1 8LA

Pump & Truncheon - 13 Bonny Street, FY1 5AR

Hop Vine - Liverpool North Road , L40 4BY

Shepherd's Hall Ale House - 67 Chapel Street, PR7 1BS

Jolly Tars - 154-158 Victoria Road, FY5 3NE

Boyce's Barrel - 7 New Market Street, BB8 9BJ

Number 39 - 39-41 Bridge Street, BB3 2AA

Merchants - 29 Castle Hill, LA1 1Yn

Hoppy Days - 36A Derby Road, PR3 3JT

Little Bare - 23 Princes Crescent, LA4 6BY

Mad Hatters - 53 Fylde Road, PR1 2XQ

Twelve Tellers - 14-15 Church Street, PR1 3BQ

What is CAMRA?

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) works to promote real ale and pubs, and boasts more than 187,000 members across the world.

Through their campaigning, real ale is now produced by more than 1,500 breweries and there are more than 11,000 specialist products.

To view the full list of North West pubs, you can buy a copy of the guide on the CAMRA website.