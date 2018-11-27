Happy Lancashire Day: Holland’s Pies to open doors of its Bakery to 5 lucky winners!

This Lancashire Day born and baked Holland’s Pies is giving 5 lucky fans the chance to win a once in a lifetime tour of its famous bakery.

This tasty tour is not to be missed and is perfect for hardcore pie fans as they can lay witness to the smells and sights of over 167 years of proper pie and pud expertise.

All fans need to do is head over to the Holland’s Pies Facebook and Twitter pages and comment on the Lancashire Day post explaining why they deserve a spot.

With entries closing at midnight on Lancashire Day, judges are looking for fans who can demonstrate uniqueness, humour and of course their love of pies.

Once decided, the chosen five will receive a unique and special golden ticket inviting them to the Holland’s bakery in the New Year.

Leanne Holcroft, Brand Manager at Holland’s Pies, said: “We wanted to give our loyal customers something extra this Lancashire Day and there’s no better way than a tour of our famous bakery, where they can see our famous pies and puds being lovingly made.

Our special panel of judges will be keeping their eyes peeled for entries which prove they really are a true Holland’s pie fan!”

More information, including terms and conditions, can be found on the Holland’s Pies Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/notes/hollands-pies-official/lancashire-day-bakery-tour-terms-conditions/2508287329211838/