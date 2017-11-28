Gregg Wallace certainly knows his greens

The man who loves a good pudding will be sharing his culinary anecdotes with Lancashire foodie lovers.

Gregg Wallace, best known for his judging on BBC cooking show MasterChef, will be revealing his food secrets for one night only in Lancaster in January.

Before his TV fame, Millwall supporter Gregg was a former greengrocer and left school at just 14 years old.

Born in Peckham, Gregg began his career in Covent Garden Fruit and Veg Market, but in 1989 he started George Allan’s Greengrocers and built that company up to an eventual turnover of £7.5m.

Gregg has a regular partnership in tasting and judging competitive cuisine with chef John Torode on MasterChef.

His new live show ‘Gregg On Food’ appears at the Lancaster Grand Theatre on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 7.30pm.

On the night Gregg will be giving out culinary advice, as well as behind-the-scenes tales. There will also be a question and answer session after the show.

Tickets cost £20 for adults and £18 concessions on 01524 64695 or www.lancastergrand.co.uk. There are a limited number of VIP meet and greet tickets also available.