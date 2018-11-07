Golden glory for Blackpool Pleasure Beach gardeners

Gardeners at Blackpool Pleasure Beach are celebrating after receiving the award for Best Large Tourist Attraction at this year’s North West in Bloom Awards.



The 42-acre attraction also won gold in the Large Tourist Attraction category.

It is the eighteenth consecutive year Blackpool Pleasure Beach has been awarded the gold medal for its gardens.

The attraction was praised for its flowerbeds and displays, as well as the hard work and knowledge shown by the three members of its garden team, Wendy Maynard, Coli Rooney and Peter Dixon.

Acting head gardener Wendy Maynard said: “We are delighted to have won this award.

“It is a testament to the skill and dedication of the team here that not only have we have won a gold medal for an amazing eighteenth year running but also have been named Best Large Tourist Attraction in the North West.

“The guests are always commenting on how great the gardens at the attraction look and we are very proud of them.

“To get great comments about your work is always very special.”

Blackpool Pleasure Beach managing director Amanda Thompson said: “We are delighted to have won these awards.

“All the spectacular floral displays look fantastic and add to the ambience of the attraction for all our guests.

“Many congratulations to the gardening team for their hard work and making the gardens look so good.”