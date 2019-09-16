Gok Wan brings his One Size Fits All -  The Style and Body Confidence Masterclass to Blackpool

Style guru Gok Wan will be offering tips on how to look fabulous as his make-over roadshow hits Blackpool later this month.

The fashionista whose new show for Say Yes To The Dress Lancashire, airs weekly on TLC, will be at The Village Hotel, East Park Drive, on Sunday, September 29, with his Gok Wan One Size Fits All - The Style and Body Confidence Masterclass.

Starting from 11am, the day includes a brunch and a glass of bubbly before enjoying two live runway shows featuring merchandise from local clothing boutiques.

The shows will be followed by Gok’s Style School – where Gok will break down the myths about this season’s biggest trends before moving on to a body shape and control-wear masterclass.

One lucky guest will also be plucked out from the crowd for a special Gok Wan Makeover on the day.

All guests will have the opportunity to shop in the Dreamspace that will feature an array of luxury local lifestyle products; from fragranced candles to exquisitely bespoke hand-crafted jewellery.

Guests will also leave with an exclusive goody bag.

Wan, who is known for How To Look Good Naked, said: “With 98.2% of women going to extreme measures to reach an unobtainable body image, I am here to help us feel good in our own skin. With my comprehensive masterclass, trend analysis, underwear demonstration and catwalk shows, my mission is for guests to feel totally inspired and uplifted.

“Body confidence is not about waking up and loving every part of you, it’s about waking up and not hating any part of you.”

Gok Wan One Size Fits All – The Style and Body Confidence Masterclass events follow on from the overwhelming success of Gok’s Fashion Brunch Club and the subsequent 2018 debut of his One Size Fits All masterclasses in 2018.

Tickets are on sale now with details on www.gokfashion.com

The price is £50, plus £5 booking fee.