Fylde town pub is voted the best in the area for Spring 2019

A traditional town pub serving real ale has picked up a coast beer award.

The Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre branch of real ale society CAMRA has made the Stanley Arms in Wesham its pub of the season for Spring 2019.

The pub, in Garstang Road South, underwent a complete revamp in September 2015.

Camra branch chairman Rob Wheatley presented the award to landlord Martin Molloy and his wife Denise.

Rob said: “It recognises all the great work that has gone on in the Stanley in recent years. The real ales on offer are always interesting and often, as tonight, include something unusual.

“The service is invariably friendly and personal, and it is a wonderful place to come to for a drink and a chat.”

Landlord Martin said it was an honour and a privilege to receive the award.

He said: “Denise and I have been here 21 years now.

“We started our cask range in 2013 and have steadily built it up to four beers – it may soon become five.

“Our regulars are so supportive and the beers fly out.

“Our landlords Admiral Taverns have been a great help too. Denise is my mainstay and I have fantastic staff who put in a lot of effort and hard work.

“This award is for all of them and all our supporters.”

Martin is actually the longest serving landlord in Kirkham and Wesham.

The Stanley also offers food, including breakfast on Sunday mornings.

The pub is close to Kirkham and Wesham rail station and is on the 61 and 78 bus routes – and is half a mile from AFC Fylde’s Mill Farm stadium.