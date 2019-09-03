Families throughout the Fylde Coast borough have been making the most of the great range of activities offered by the YMCA this summer and helping to make major refurbishments a reality.

On Saturday, 27 July, residents headed to the YMCA's Seafield Road playing fields in Lytham St Annes for the Y:Festival, a family fun day packed with local culture, live music and free activities to mark the organisation's 175th anniversary.

Founded in 1844, the YMCA has become the world’s largest youth movement: it now operates in 119 countries and reaches 64 million people each year.

YMCA Fylde Coast is an independent charity which is part of the worldwide YMCA movement; its mission locally is to change and enhance the lives of as many people as possible with a focus on physical activity, housing, young people and outdoor education.

As well as marking the charity's milestone, the Y:Festival helped to raise funds for the Changing Young Lives appeal to modernise the YMCA’s Lakeside site on the shores of Lake Windermere in Cumbria.

YMCA have raised £6.8 million to open the new Stoller facility for youth groups and schools, replacing the existing South Camp. Thanks to widespread support, just £40,000 remains to be raised by the end of September – and the festival helped to boost the total even further.

“On behalf of the YMCA, we would like to thank everyone who was involved in organising the event on such a special occasion for the YMCA. The support and generosity of the community, local businesses and entrepreneurs helped to make the event a special day and celebration for everyone," said Michael Harrison, YMCA Senior Marketing Manager.

The YMCA National Centre Lakeside, which is in Newby Bridge, Ulverston, also hosted its own fundraising family fun day in August.

Over the past 60 years, the centre – one of the largest outdoor activity centres in Europe – has helped more than a million young people to build a better future. During the open day, families could try for themselves some of the inspirational outdoor learning on offer including the giant Kingswing, archery, group canoeing, rafting and the zipwire over the lake.

And as part of its mission to help Fylde Coast families invest in their health and future, the YMCA is offering a great-value family membership plan for its health and fitness facilities and services.

The scheme, for two adults and two youths or one adult and three youths, costs just £99 per month and includes discounts on school holiday childcare, as well as 10 per cent off family activity days at YMCA Lakeside.

To find out more, visit ymcayactive.org/join-us/memberships (adops please link to https://ymcayactive.org/join-us/memberships/).