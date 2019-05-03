From beachcomber to whale whisperer, here's how to apply for Australia's best holiday jobs

New online hub Australia Inc is a one-stop resource for young people seeking temporary jobs down under. These are some of the best roles on offer...

It's often referred to as a 'gap year', but taking twelve months out to travel overseas doesn't necessarily mean pressing pause on your education. In fact, students keen to bridge studies with a stint spent abroad could find themselves in the world's most rewarding classroom.

Mersey Bluff lighthouse, Tasmania

Last year, around 47,000 young Brits opted for a working holiday in Australia, and the government is keen to encourage an even greater number, by positioning a work placement down under as a valuable addition to any CV.

Along with useful guides and information on how to apply for visas, a list of jobs will be featured on new online hub Australia Inc (australia.com) - often requiring no previous experience in the field. These are just a few examples of the unusual offerings promising a once-in-a-lifetime adventure.

1. Whale Whisperer on Ningaloo Reef, Western Australia

Known as the ocean's gentle giants, whale sharks can frequently be seen in the waters off Western Australia's Coral Coast. There are many divemaster jobs available on tour boats (if you have the relevant qualifications), with days spent cruising and diving on the World Heritage-listed Ningaloo Reef.

Swimming with whale sharks on Ningaloo Reef

2. Beach Barman on Bondi, New South Wales

When your office is one of the world's best beaches, job satisfaction is surely guaranteed. Meet people from around the world while bartending or serving seafood. In your lunch break, go for a dip or catch some waves.

3. Lighthouse Keeper on Maatsuyker Island, Tasmania

For those seeking a seriously chilled existence, it really doesn't get more peaceful than being a lighthouse keeper. Just off the coast of Tasmania, Maatsuyker Island requires two people to man its lighthouse through the year. With beautiful ocean views, endless hilltop walks and some of the cleanest air in the world, this is the perfect job to get completely off the grid.

A koala in Australia

4. Koala Carer at the Koala Hospital, New South Wales

Australia's most famous animal inhabitant can be found in many states, but the world's only Koala Hospital is in Port Macquarie. From treating sick and injured koalas, to undertaking important research into their conservation, this unique hospital is always on the lookout for dedicated carers.

5. Beach Groomer in Margaret River, Western Australia

Australia is blessed with many natural beaches, but those endless stretches of golden sand still require some care and attention. On the very southern tip of Australia's west coast, Margaret River beach often has vacancies for sand-combing and ocean maintenance, making that beach life a reality.