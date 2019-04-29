Food hygiene ratings: These are the lowest rated restaurants cafes and canteens in Blackpool with zero, one or two-stars
These food establishments in Blackpool have all been given zero, one or two-star ratings by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).
This means that major or urgent improvement is needed due to the businesses failing to meet satisfactory standards at the time of the last published inspection. Data correct as of 29th April, 2019.
1. Food Hub
5A Albert Road Blackpool FY1 4TA | Food hygiene rating is '0': Urgent improvement necessary | Last inspection: 25 July 2018
2. Blackpool Rangers Football Club Cafe
Blackpool Rangers All Saints Road Blackpool FY5 3AL | Food hygiene rating is '1': Major improvement necessary | Last inspection: 2 March 2019
3. Green Planet Cafe
Blackpool Airport Squires Gate Lane Lytham St Annes FY4 2QS | Food hygiene rating is '1': Major improvement necessary | Last inspection: 21 March 2019
4. Baby Kingfisher
109-113 Highfield Road Blackpool FY4 2JE | Food hygiene rating is '1': Major improvement necessary | Last inspection: 19 March 2019
