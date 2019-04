This means that major or urgent improvement is needed due to the businesses failing to meet satisfactory standards at the time of the last published inspection. Data correct as of 29th April, 2019.

1. Food Hub 5A Albert Road Blackpool FY1 4TA | Food hygiene rating is '0': Urgent improvement necessary | Last inspection: 25 July 2018

2. Blackpool Rangers Football Club Cafe Blackpool Rangers All Saints Road Blackpool FY5 3AL | Food hygiene rating is '1': Major improvement necessary | Last inspection: 2 March 2019

3. Green Planet Cafe Blackpool Airport Squires Gate Lane Lytham St Annes FY4 2QS | Food hygiene rating is '1': Major improvement necessary | Last inspection: 21 March 2019

4. Baby Kingfisher 109-113 Highfield Road Blackpool FY4 2JE | Food hygiene rating is '1': Major improvement necessary | Last inspection: 19 March 2019

