Last week we reported on the lowest rated takeaways in Blackpool, this week we look at the best - and there are plenty. Is your local on the list? Find out below:

1. Food 2 Go 2 Blackpool Road Blackpool FY2 0HR | Last inspection May 25, 2018

2. 243 Sandwich Bar 243 Fleetwood Road Blackpool FY5 1RA | Last inspection: January 24, 2018

3. Abbey Road Chinese Take-Away 180 Abbey Road, Blackpool FY4 2PZ | Last inspection: March 20, 2019

4. Acregate Chippy 1-3 Acre Gate, Blackpool FY4 3LE | Last inspection: October 15, 2018

