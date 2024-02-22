News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Watch our video review as we headed out to Friargate to try one of Preston's best and highest rated kebabs

On a chilly Tuesday lunchtime, with a nip in the air and stomachs a-rumbling, you don't need much of an excuse to head down to Friargate in search of some grub.
By Jack Marshall
Published 14th Feb 2024, 15:40 GMT
Updated 22nd Feb 2024, 21:31 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

And so I found myself heading towards Royal Shawarma. Last year, the Lancashire Post put out an appeal asking readers to tell us their favourite places to get a kebab in Preston, and you all responded in your droves. But one name kept creeping up again and again: Royal Shawarma. Keen to see what all the fuss was about, I decided to get my coat on and brave the Preston roadworks to get myself some lunch.

READ MORE: Nights out and cheeky takeaways: the 13 very best places to get a kebab in Preston according to you

Here's how it went...

Related topics:PrestonFoodRestaurant Review