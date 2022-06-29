Upper Deck, Grosvenor Casino, Blackpool, restaurant review - Venue is right on the money after its multi million pound refurbishment

So I did not gamble on getting three courses of food and a bottle of wine for around the £60 mark when we headed to the Upper Deck at the Grosvenor Casino in Blackpool following its recent investment.

But I’m pleased to say, as well as giving the restaurant a much needed update, thought has also been given to the quality of the food and service, while keeping a check on value for money.

Ambient lighting, stylish design and a polished bar setting have been used to create a metropolitan vibe.

The Upper Deck at The Grosvenor Casino

Although as we were taken to our table, my husband’s first reaction was he could watch the tennis on the big screens overlooking the gaming floor below!

However I’m used to his sports obsession and thankfully his attention did quickly revert to the menu on this occasion.

As our visit was on a Sunday evening, the usual a la carte menu was not available, but there was still plenty of choice from the menu we were presented with which focused on Sunday roasts.

Clive opted for salmon fishcakes to start, while I went for the pork and black pudding scotch egg served with mustard mayonnaise.

Sirloin of beef

The black pudding element had made me waver over my choice, but it was delicious with the freshness of the eggs creating a perfect texture.

Also the portions were spot on, so our appetites were still sparked but not satisfied as our main courses arrived.

I opted for the roasted chicken supreme while Clive went for roast sirloin of beef.

Both dishes arrived with a good serving of meat presented over wilted spring greens with Yorkshire pudding, with further vegetables including carrot and cumin seed mash, cauliflower cheese and glazed carrots served as side dishes to share.

Scotch egg starter

This is something I much prefer, as I hate being overwhelmed by too much food on the plate, much preferring to add from side dishes as I go along.

We had accompanied our meal with a bottle of red wine, at 13 per cent volume, while a jug of water was also provided at the table.

On a Sunday evening the restaurant was not too busy, and service was very good throughout, not too rushed or slow.

It gave us a little time to digest our mains before making an assault on the dessert menu.

Clive’s lemon posset is a classic dish, created from double cream and lemon zest – what’s not to like!

But I was tempted by the apple and rhubarb crumble, served with a pot of custard.

It was big portion, and I would advise to order this to share, and so although mouth-watering with its perfectly light crumble topping, I was finally beaten.