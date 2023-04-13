News you can trust since 1873
These are the some of the highest-rated pubs by area in Blackpool according to Google reviews

The vast majority of places in Blackpool have a pub or two … or three!

By Jon Peake
Published 13th Apr 2023, 13:23 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 13:36 BST

But which are rated the best in each area by their loyal customers?

Well, courtesy of Google reviews, we’ve found out and present them to you below.

Feel free to jump on this post on our Facebook Page and argue your case for a different pub. And tell us why it's the best in your eyes.

Here are the highest-rated pubs by area in Blackpool, according to Google reviews ...

1. The highest-rated pubs by area in Blackpool

The Golden Eagle on Warren Drive has a rating of 4.3 out of 5 from 1,300 Google reviews

2. Anchorsholme

The Albion on Red Bank Road has a rating of 4.3 out of 5 from 516 Google reviews

3. Bispham

Bloomfield Brewhouse on Ansdell Road has a rating of 4.2 out of 5 from 547 Google reviews

4. Bloomfield

Related topics:BlackpoolGoogleFacebook