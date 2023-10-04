"The ultimate toastie": Lancashire's Michelin-starred Northcote teams up with bread giant Warburtons to create world-class comfort food
Bolton-based bread giant Warburton’s has teamed up with Lisa Goodwin-Allen, Great British Menu star and Executive Chef at Northcote, to create the ultimate Michelin Toastie.
Using Warburton’s very own toastie loaf, Lisa will be creating a special dish for her autumn lunch menu.
What’s inside the toastie remains a mystery – with a grand unveiling next Wednesday at the Lango restaurant.
A spokesman for Warburton’s called it “the collab you didn’t see coming”.
Northcote Obsession
The announcement follows news that Nineteen chefs with 19 Michelin Stars between them are heading for Lancashire.
The annual Obsession spectacular will take place at Northcote from January 19 to February 4, 2024, featuring the likes of Michel Roux Jr and Tom Barnes.
Samuel L Jackson
It also follows the surprising revelation of film star Samuel L Jackson appearing in Warburtons latest advert. He plays the part of boss Robert Warburton responding to a social media post.