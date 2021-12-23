The One, Lytham, restaurant review - New addition to Lytham's dining scene deserves success

But the latest operators to take over this venue in Lytham deserve to succeed and get through these tough times.

The One opened just a couple of months ago in premises formerly operated as Java for many years, but more recently as Zoto.

It is well-placed in Lytham's main square where eateries jostle for attention, and after dark its well-lit frontage is a most agreeable sight.

The One in Lytham

Inside, the decor is sleek and modern, with a fashionable 'green' leafy wall an added feature.

We were immediately made to feel welcome by charming host Kiara who led us to our table and took our wine order.

A refreshing bottle of Sauvignon Blanc was a reasonable £22, while water was also brought to our table.

This being the festive season, we had opted for the Christmas menu with three courses offered for £22.90 per person.

The turkey dinner

My husband Clive first tucked into spiced parsnip and apple soup served with warm sourdough bread which hit the mark instantly on a cold night.

Meanwhile I went for a goats cheese starter with a twist provided by wild garlic mushrooms and a nut crumb which really brought out the flavour.

Steak, salmon and a butternut squash vegetarian dish were among the choices for mains, but we both opted for a traditional turkey course.

The servings arrived steaming hot, and artfully displayed - but without sacrificing taste for style.

Goats cheese and wild mushroom starter

There was plenty of turkey, and the meat was juicy, accompanied by roast potatoes, pigs in blanket, a delicious chestnut stuffing, gravy and a splash of cranberry sauce.

Parsnips, carrots and sprouts were cooked to perfection.

With our appetites sated, a break was needed before we tackled desserts but this gave us chance to enjoy the relaxed ambience of the bistro, which also operates as a bar.

We did not try them, but I am told the cocktails come highly recommended.

The bistro is also open during the day with its lunchtime menu proving popular.

When the weather gets a little warmer it will also be able to offer outdoor dining, and be part of Lytham's burgeoning continental scene as folk enjoy a drink and food as they watch the world go by.

When our final course arrived, Clive rounded off his meal with a fine cheese board which I felt was excellent value.

Meanwhile I satisfied my sweet tooth with a helping of white chocolate and raspberry cheesecake.

This is certainly a venue we will be returning to in order to try more of its fine cuisine.

Our total bill, with drinks, came to £67.