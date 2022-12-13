News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

The best cafes and coffee shops to get a cup of tea or coffee and delicious cake in Blackpool according to Google reviews

There’s nothing like a steaming hot cup of tea or coffee and a slice of cake to boost your mood on a chilly winter’s day.

By Jon Peake
2 hours ago

Fortunately we are spoilt for choice in Blackpool with cafes, coffee shops and various other eateries in the borough offering a variety of hot drinks and mouthwatering cakes.

Here are 11 of the best - in no particular order - rated 4.6 out of 5 or higher on Google reviews that specifically mention tea, coffee and scrummy cakes.

Check them out. Not all in one day, obviously!

1. The best teas, coffees and cakes in Blackpool

Here are 11 of the best places to get a hot drink and delicious cake in Blackpool

Photo: Africa Studio - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales

2. Heritage Coffee Shop

Heritage Coffee Shop on Lytham Road has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 233 Google reviews

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. CuriosiTea @ 23

CuriosiTea @ 23 on Layton Road has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 279 Google reviews

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Upside Down Coffee

Upside Down Coffee on Edward Street has a rating of 5 out of 5 from 110 Google reviews

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
GoogleBlackpool