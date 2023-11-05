The 35 Blackpool restaurants, cafes, takeaways, and shops which failed their latest hygiene inspections

They include some well-known city centre establishments and favourite local takeaways.

Some 35 food outlets across Blackpool failed their latest food hygiene inspections with a score of one or zero, with these businesses having received the lowest gradings in the Food Standards Agency’s food hygiene rating scheme after inspectors paid unannounced visits.

A score of one star out of a possible five means the establishment needs ‘major improvement’ when it comes to hygiene and food management while, if a restaurant or takeaway is handed the lowest possible score of zero, it means ‘urgent improvement necessary’.

These gradings are essential so customers can have peace of mind that they are eating in an establishment that maintains a high standard of food safety when it comes to preparing, storing, and serving meals.

Here are the 35 Blackpool restaurants, cafes, takeaways, and shops with a score of one or zero in their latest inspection.

1 . Daish's Blackpool Hotel Hotel 224-232 Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 1RZ (0 Food Hygiene Rating) Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Bootleg Social 30-36 Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AQ (1 Food Hygiene Rating) Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Cosy Jazz Café 82 Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY1 6DZ (1 Food Hygiene Rating) Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Andy's Cafe 56B Albert Road, Blackpool, FY1 4PR (1 Food Hygiene Rating) Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

5 . African Caribbean Supermarket 15 King Street, Blackpool, FY1 3EJ (1 Food Hygiene Rating) Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales