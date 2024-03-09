Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Three Lights pub announced that they kitchen had to be closed today due unforeseen circumstances

The kitchen will be closed until further notice with the pub unsure if it will be back open tomorrow for Mother’s day.

Electrical issues seem to be the main problem in the kitchen as Three Lights currently have engineers around fixing the issue so it is currently unknown if the kitchen will be up and running soon.

The bar will remain open during this time so local people can still go in and have a drink.

The Three Lion is located on Herring Arm Road in Fleetwood and is just across the road from a Weatherspoons which has now closed down.

This Weatherspoons pub was named the Thomas Drummond and was closed and put up for sale last week.