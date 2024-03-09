Popular Fleetwood pub, Three Lights has kitchen shut with unknown return time ahead of Mother’s Day
The Three Lights pub announced that they kitchen had to be closed today due unforeseen circumstances
The kitchen will be closed until further notice with the pub unsure if it will be back open tomorrow for Mother’s day.
Electrical issues seem to be the main problem in the kitchen as Three Lights currently have engineers around fixing the issue so it is currently unknown if the kitchen will be up and running soon.
The bar will remain open during this time so local people can still go in and have a drink.
The Three Lion is located on Herring Arm Road in Fleetwood and is just across the road from a Weatherspoons which has now closed down.
This Weatherspoons pub was named the Thomas Drummond and was closed and put up for sale last week.
With the Three Lights being one of the only pubs in the local area, residents will be hoping they can keep their kitchen open as many people look for a place to go during Mother’s Day