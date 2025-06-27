A popular Blackpool restaurant has been handed a zero food hygiene rating by inspectors.

Twisted Indian in Clifton Street, Blackpool has been told by food hygiene inspectors from Blackpool Council it needs ‘urgent improvement’.

Rated one star on April 22.

The restaurant was given the minimum score after assessment on May 29, according to the Food Standards Agency.

It is the only venue in Blackpool with the score.

Twisted was named as Street Food Restaurant of the Year at the English Curry Awards 2022 when it was the only Lancastrian establishment to get a mention.