Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The naughty hens flocked to a car park during last year’s lockdown, when covid restrictions made it illegal to mingle with non-family members - while dressed as a 30ft willy.

Officers were told that around a dozen vehicles, packed with hens, were parked up at an unspecified car park in resort and were surprised by their choice of fancy dress.

Details of the bash, held during the height of the second national lockdown in March 2021, has only just emerged following a Freedom of Information Request to Lancashire Police.

A stock image of a hen party. Picture posed by models

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last Night of Freedom, one of Britain’s biggest stag and hen party providers, requested police logs relating to stags and hens from every UK force.

Despite Blackpool’s reputation as a stag and hen mecca, figures released by Lancashire Constabulary suggests that, on average, bobbies only dealt with one stag or hen party incident every fortnight since the start of 2021.

Of the 41 incidents disclosed by the force, barely ten per cent involved stags or hens suspected of breaking the law – while those on a pre-wedding jolly were often the victim of crimes such as theft or assault. Of those suspected of breaking the law, analysis of police logs shows most were suspected of flouting covid restrictions that no longer exist.

Boss Matt Mavir said: “The vast majority of incidents being recorded by police aren’t stags and hens being a nuisance, but of pocket dials or revellers getting lost in a strange town or city.

“We’ve always believed stags and hens are unfairly labelled a nuisance when the reality is they are just a bunch of normal people having fun with their friends.

“This is the proof and if anything, it shows that stags and hens can be better behaved than some of the locals.”

In Cheshire, police recorded just six incidents in the past 20 months.

Of those, the only suspected troublemakers on a stag weekend were a group of four blokes “taking drugs in a toilet cubicle”. The other five incidents included a woman on a hen weekend who had her phone stolen, and a large coachload of hens that broke down on the M6.

In Cumbria, police recorded just six incidents – including a pair of mischief makers caught wondering the streets without any pants – while Gwent Police didn’t disclose any.

In York, where the city’s MP has waged war against stags and hens for causing “devastation”, North Yorkshire Police disclosed just seven incidents in the city linked to stags or hens.

“The reality is nothing disclosed by any police force paints stags and hens as boisterous or someone you wouldn’t want to do business with,” added Matt.

“It shows behaviour that isn’t out-of-sync with groups of locals enjoying a Saturday night out in any town or city in Britain.

“Stags and hens come from all walks of life and rather than blindly being labelled troublemakers; they should be seen as economic assets to British towns and cities like Blackpool.”

“The overwhelming majority of stags and hens simply want to have a few drinks, a few laughs and make memories with friends.”

Yet analysis of the logs indicates that in many instances, the root cause of problems faced on a weekend away was over-indulgence.

In Lancashire, police were called to deal with one “paracletic” punter who wet themselves on a night out. They were also needed after a limousine pulled over near an Accrington pub when a group of 10-15 women - who “appeared to be having a hen do” – jumped out and proceeded to urinate in public.

In Cheshire, officers had to be called by one concerned onlooker who was unable to revive one “intoxicated” stag who was described as being “worse for wear”.

But the most common reason for dialling 999 wasn’t crime. Instead, it was members of the group who had simply escaped from the pack – and got lost.

According to Matt, who launched the firm from his Newcastle student house in the 90s before turning it into a multi-million-pound business, that is also one of the biggest problems faced by the 40,000 groups that have used Last Night of Freedom over the years.

“The reality is when you have a drink, in a strange city, you can easily lose your bearings and it can quickly get very scary,” he added.

“But that’s the benefit of using a company to book the trip with, rather than doing it yourself. It may seem easy to book a few flights and a hotel, but the problems often start when you land.

“You can find yourself having to manage and organise a group of people who are almost permanently half-cut for three days.

“That’s stressful and when something goes wrong, it can ruin the weekend so if you book with a company like ourselves, you have that professional support either over the phone, or in some places, on the ground from experts who have seen this before and know exactly what to do.

“And it seems that from this data that a lot of what has been reported could have been solved it they’d booked through a company without having to involve the police.”

The probe comes in what has been the busiest year ever for the stag and hen industry.

Bookings exploded as covid restrictions ended, with Matt admitting the firm has effectively had “three years of business in one” as groups rushed to get away.

Yet while there’s been a British booking boom, trips to traditional Eastern European hotspots like Krakow have plummeted – with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine cited as a key reason.