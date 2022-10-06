L’OR launches new Barista Machine ahead of UK Coffee Week!
Just in time for UK Coffee Week (10th-16th October), from this week, L’OR is launching a brand-new L’OR Barista Original Latte Edition - featuring a semi-integrated milk frother - perfect for making the most delicious white coffees at home.
By Christine Emelone
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 11:13 am
Unlike other machines, L’OR compatible with ANY branded coffee pods, making it a great coffee machine that suits all caffeine tastes.
This follows L’OR’s recent launch of its innovative range of BARISTA Sublime coffee machine (RRP £104.99) and XXL Coffee Capsules.
