Lancashire town named UK's 2nd cosiest thanks to abundance of traditional British pubs with roaring open fires

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 14th Nov 2024, 14:49 GMT

After a new study recently revealed the cosiest towns and cities across the UK based on the Google ratings for local pubs and whether they had a roaring open fire, we’ve collated a list of the county’s cosiest pubs...

After GG.co.uk recently revealed a handy list of the best-rated pubs with fireplaces in every one of the 73 major UK towns and cities with over 100,000 people, Blackburn was unveiled as Lancashire’s cosiest place in which to enjoy a real fire and sportsmanship on a chilly evening.

Scoring 83.22% on the nation’s cosiness scale, Blackburn boasts some 30 pubs with fireplaces to choose from as well as the third-best average Google rating in the UK of 4.41 out of 5. The best pubs were shown to be the Spread Eagle, the Royal Oak, and the Rising Sun.

Blackburn also scored highest of all 73 towns and cities for the most cosy pubs with big screens per capita, while 11 out of the 30 pubs with real fire featured large screens showing horse racing, football, cricket, or rugby via a Sky Sport or TNT Sports connection.

Blackpool was named as the 13th cosiest on the same metric, while Preston came 16th. The pubs named as the cosies in each of those two places can be found below...

The Spread Eagle, Blackburn

1. The Spread Eagle, Blackburn

The Spread Eagle, Blackburn | Google

Photo Sales
The Royal Oak, Blackburn

2. The Royal Oak, Blackburn

The Royal Oak, Blackburn | Google

Photo Sales
The Rising Sun, Blackburn

3. The Rising Sun, Blackburn

The Rising Sun, Blackburn | Google

Photo Sales
The Eagle, Fylde Coast

4. The Eagle, Fylde Coast

The Eagle, Fylde Coast | Google

Photo Sales
The Saddle Inn, Fylde Coast

5. The Saddle Inn, Fylde Coast

The Saddle Inn, Fylde Coast | Google

Photo Sales
The Rive Wyre, Fylde Coast

6. The Rive Wyre, Fylde Coast

The Rive Wyre, Fylde Coast | Google

Photo Sales
