I tried Joys’ summer specials - here’s my favourite
Setting up every Friday at Jordans Glass on Amy Johnson Way, FY4 2RP, Joys promises to serve more than just good vibes with a brand new summer specials menu.
Open from 9am to 3pm, Joys is kicking things off with an irresistible opening day offer: buy one, get one half price on all drinks. Whether you're a coffee enthusiast, bubble tea regular, or simply craving something cool and fruity, Joys is ready to become your new favourite destination.
The Summer Specials, each priced at £5.20, showcase five handcrafted drinks made for sunny days.
The Matcha Lemonade offers a zingy twist, combining earthy green matcha with refreshing citrus. For a more floral feel, the Hibiscus & Raspberry Iced Tea is light and subtly sweet, packed with berry brightness. Those chasing tropical flavours will love the Passionfruit & Coconut Refresher, which brings a creamy, exotic blend that's pure sunshine in a cup.
Meanwhile, the Strawberry & Watermelon Crush is a juicy, cooling option that's as playful as it is thirst-quenching. Finally, the Iced Cherry Latte [a personal favourite] delivers a smooth coffee kick with a bold cherry twist - perfect for those looking to energise and chill at the same time.
Joys’ mobile format means these refreshing creations are just a short stroll or drive away, ideal for a mid-morning boost or lunchtime treat. With its bright branding, friendly service, and high-quality ingredients, Joys is quickly making a name for itself as Blackpool’s go to for seasonal sips.
A recent customer said: “Fantastic service, lovely friendly people and amazing flavoured drinks. Vampire kiss hot chocolate special - would definitely recommend.”
As summer heats up, the team at Joys is inviting locals, office workers, and passers by to make Fridays feel a little more special.
So mark the date, bring a friend, and head to Joys. You can find out more and stay up to date via their website: http://www.joysbubbletea.com/.
