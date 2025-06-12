I tried Joys’ summer specials - here’s my favourite

Blackpool is in for a refreshing treat this summer as Joys, the colourful new mobile cafe, officially opens its hatch on Friday, 13 June.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Setting up every Friday at Jordans Glass on Amy Johnson Way, FY4 2RP, Joys promises to serve more than just good vibes with a brand new summer specials menu.

Open from 9am to 3pm, Joys is kicking things off with an irresistible opening day offer: buy one, get one half price on all drinks. Whether you're a coffee enthusiast, bubble tea regular, or simply craving something cool and fruity, Joys is ready to become your new favourite destination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joys cafe in Blackpool releases new summer drinks menu. | Joys

The Summer Specials, each priced at £5.20, showcase five handcrafted drinks made for sunny days.

The Matcha Lemonade offers a zingy twist, combining earthy green matcha with refreshing citrus. For a more floral feel, the Hibiscus & Raspberry Iced Tea is light and subtly sweet, packed with berry brightness. Those chasing tropical flavours will love the Passionfruit & Coconut Refresher, which brings a creamy, exotic blend that's pure sunshine in a cup.

Meanwhile, the Strawberry & Watermelon Crush is a juicy, cooling option that's as playful as it is thirst-quenching. Finally, the Iced Cherry Latte [a personal favourite] delivers a smooth coffee kick with a bold cherry twist - perfect for those looking to energise and chill at the same time.

Joys cafe in Blackpool has released a new summer drinks menu and they look delicious. | Joys

Joys’ mobile format means these refreshing creations are just a short stroll or drive away, ideal for a mid-morning boost or lunchtime treat. With its bright branding, friendly service, and high-quality ingredients, Joys is quickly making a name for itself as Blackpool’s go to for seasonal sips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A recent customer said: “Fantastic service, lovely friendly people and amazing flavoured drinks. Vampire kiss hot chocolate special - would definitely recommend.”

As summer heats up, the team at Joys is inviting locals, office workers, and passers by to make Fridays feel a little more special.

So mark the date, bring a friend, and head to Joys. You can find out more and stay up to date via their website: http://www.joysbubbletea.com/.