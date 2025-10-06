A local sweet shop of four years expanded into a new all-day cafe, offering homemade meals, classic sweets and a welcoming atmosphere.

Meadow Meadow Cafe, the brainchild of Niki, is the latest addition to the local food scene, combining the charm of a traditional sweet shop with the comfort of an all-day cafe.

The journey began four years ago when Niki took a chance on a small sweet shop that was for sale. By coincidence she had been working in an office nearby when the opportunity arose.

With encouragement from her husband she seized the moment and turned the dream into reality. Over time, customers frequently asked about a cafe option, sparking the idea of combining sweets and a cafe under one roof.

Meadow cafe in Fleetwood. | nw

The result is Meadow Meadow Cafe, a space where visitors can enjoy freshly made meals alongside hundreds of sweet treats.

Cafe owner Niki said: “I started with a little sweet shop about four years ago - it all happened by chance. I was working in an office that was moving location and needed a new job.

“When I saw the sweet shop was for sale, I decided to take a chance on it. While I was running the shop, people would often come in and ask if there was anywhere nearby to eat and that gave me the idea to combine a cafe and a sweet shop together.

“Now, we serve food all day with no cut-off times from sausage sandwiches and full breakfasts to homemade burgers made with minced beef, baked potatoes and children’s meals.

“My husband helped me set it all up and we’ve really enjoyed creating a place that brings people together.

“The cafe has only been open for about a month, but we’ve already had people asking about afternoon teas and hiring the space for small events like baby showers.

“We’ve had some lovely repeat customers and plenty of new faces, which has been amazing to see.”

The cafe serves breakfast all day, from hearty sausage sandwiches to full English breakfasts with eggs and all the trimmings. The menu also features homemade burgers crafted from minced beef, complemented by a variety of sauces and fresh salad options, as well as baked potatoes, children’s meals and the recently introduced chicken sandwich and chicken burger.

Of course, there’s a sweet finish with cakes available for both eat-in and takeaway.

Customers can choose from old-fashioned favourites like sherbert lemons, as well as modern treats such as dolly mixtures, haribos, skittles, tongue painters, and chocolate nibbles.

Gluten-free options are also available catering to a wide range of tastes and dietary needs. Niki has even embraced social media, creating engaging TikTok videos that showcase the cafe and its colourful sweet displays.

Despite only being open for a month, Meadow Meadow Cafe has already attracted a loyal following of repeat customers and new visitors.

Patrons have expressed interest in afternoon tea offerings and the cafe is exploring the option to host small private events such as baby showers.

Niki has poured her creativity and hard work into making Meadow Meadow Cafe a welcoming space for all ages.